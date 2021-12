View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

We are getting closer to the D-day when and will finally get married. Just ahead of their grand do in Rajasthan, bride-to-be Katrina and her family visited Vicky's home on Sunday evening for a family dinner. The paparazzi obviously followed and was parked there for hours on end. That is when Vicky and his father, Sham Kaushal, did something so sweet that it won over the paparazzi and netizens all over. They sent food packets for all the media people stationed outside their home. Check out the video. The two actors are all set to get married in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan and they will be leaving for the wedding venue today. The festivities begin from December 7. Watch the video above... Also Read - Strict diktat, NDA and security around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding paves the way for some HILARIOUS memes – view tweets