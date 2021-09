Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Deepika Padukone complains about Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan; what happens next will leave you in splits – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

appeared with for a Teachers Day special episode on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. It was here that Deepika complained about to her on-screen Baba Amitabh Bachchan. She complained that Ranveer had promised her that he will make breakfast for her but till today he has not done so. Later, Amitabh Bachchan called up Ranveer Singh and spoke about the same. The Padmaavat actor stated that now he will make Deepika sit on his lap and feed her Omlette. Farah Khan joked that the discussion was only about making breakfast and nobody asked Ranveer to make Dippy sit on his lap. LOL! Watch the video above. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: THESE unbelievable records of 'ageless star' Mammootty will blow your mind!