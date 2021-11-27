videos

Russel D'Silva   |    November 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST

John Abraham is super fit and boasts one of the best physiques in all of cinema, not just in Bollywood. However, did you know his penchant for a tough outlook began from an early age? On the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, where John Abraham is seen promoting his recently released movie, Satyameva Jayate 2, along with lead actress Divya Khosla Kumar, Director Milap Zaveri and producer Nikkhil Advani, the star revealed the story behind the stitches on his chest to KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan, and it's pretty scary. Watch the video above...

