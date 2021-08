View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has just started and in a short span of time, it has already got its first crorepati. We are talking about the visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela. The moment of her winning the prize money is out and it will make you cheer for her. also asks her the Rs. 7 crore question. Have a look.