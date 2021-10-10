KGF 2 star Yash is adored by one and all. We love the charisma, power and performance he brings on screen. He is also a very gentle person. This his something we just witnessed firsthand. Well, Yash is right now in Mumbai. The actor was stepping out of a meeting and got mobbed by a crowd of people. He obliged one and all with pictures. In fact, some kids got too close to him and even kept on touching him. But Yash did not lose his cool even once. He only told his staff to get the vehicle quickly. Fans all over India are eagerly waiting for KGF 2 which will come out in April 2022. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda shares the LATEST update on Liger release date; REVEALS how Mike Tyson has caused a delay in announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Yash is being sought after by makers from all over India. After Baahubali, KGF was the South film that left a huge impression on everyone. In the second part of the movie, we will see Yash aka Rocky Bhai fighting it out with Adheera played by Sanjay Dutt. The presence of Sanjay Dutt as the mighty villain has made people more curious. Raveena Tandon has also joined the movie in a strong character. There was a meltdown on social media when the first teaser/trailer was announced. Also Read - RRR, Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, KGF 2, Liger and more – Ten movies that are guaranteed to NOT take the OTT route

The filmmaker Prashanth Neel said that the team is confident about the project. He said the team was okay about the delay. He said, "How can we ask people to come to theatres? It is an extraordinary situation for everybody in the world, and nobody is spared. Either we all erase the 2 years from our lives or if you want to think positive, consider this as a break." Also Read - Did you know? KGF 2 star Yash changed his screen name for THIS reason