KGF Chapter 2 Public Review: Fans go crazy over Yash's film; check out the amazing and exciting reactions

KGF Chapter 2 Public Review: The much awaited KGF Chapter 2 has finally released in theatres. The film features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. KGF 2 has been released in 5 languages and over 10,000 screens worldwide today. It is a Kannada film but fans in every language want to see the film. The first part of the film garnered immense success and earned in crores on box office and it looks like the sequel will also witness a massive hit on the box office. Now that the film has been released, the reactions of the fans after watching it has come out and it is worth watching. People have gone crazy over their favorite stars. Checkout video to see their amazing and exciting reactions.