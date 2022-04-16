KGF Chapter 2 storm: Bollywood loses its fans to Rocky Bhai Yash – watch fans reactions

KGF Chapter 2 has arrived and boy, it's winning hearts and how! Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF 2 is getting loads of love from the masses. Fans are loving Dutt as Ahdeera. Even Raveena's power pact role in the film is getting an amazing response. Yash, as always, is winning hearts as Rocky Bhai. "Bollywood to bhai, iske saamne kuch nahi hai," one of the cine-goers said after watching KGF Chapter 2 helmed by Prashanth Neel. Another cine-goers said that whatever Yash had promised about the film, he has delivered. Well, that's just great. Have you watched KGF Chapter 2 yet? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Chhavi Mittal reveals being diagnosed with Breast Cancer; pens heartfelt note saying, 'I might not look the same...'