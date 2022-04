View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

KGF Chapter 2 fever has gripped Tanzanian TikTok sensation Kili Paul who has now tried his hands at acting by lip-syncing Rocking Star Yash aka Rocky Bhai's popular 'violence' dialogue from the film. Kili suited up to get into the skin of Rocky's character and was seen punching and hitting the 'bad guys' with the help of his friends. "Violence.. Violence.. Violence! I don't like it. I avoid, but, violence likes me!" he mouths. His effortless attempt has once again won the internet and it has also 's attention, who plays the role of Ramika Sen in the film. She shared the video on her Instagram stories and also tagged Yash in it.