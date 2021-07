View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began recently and the audience is loving this season. We have all seen the way Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have come close to each other. They have now become a strong group. Last night, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul had a party. Vishal posted a video of them dancing on all famous Bihari songs and the video will surely make you laugh out loud. Take a look at the video above.