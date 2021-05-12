Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi gives a desi touch to beachwear; Sana Makbul slays in a white bikini while Abhinav Shukla turns photographer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by divekians (@divek_forever8)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting has begun and very soon we will get to see the episodes on our TV screens. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Sanaya Irani, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill will be participating in the show. Today, the female contestants of the show had a bikini shoot. Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Nikki Tamboli flaunted their curves in sexy bikinis and monokini. However, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gave a desi twist to beachwear. She wore a gorgeous saree on the beach. And guess what who was the photographer. Yes, it was Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla behind these sizzling pictures of Sana, Nikki, Aastha and Divyanka. Also Read - From being an outsider to participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Check out Abhinav Shukla's commendable life journey