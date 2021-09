View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shweta Tiwari is ageing backwards. She has been one of the best contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Before taking up the show, she worked damn hard on her fitness. On the advice of her daughter Palak Tiwari, she went in for a body transformation that shocked everyone in the TV industry. From Arjun Bijlani to Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh people are raving about how fit she is looking. Shweta Tiwari is looking simply dazzling in this blue gown with a high slit. Fans have commented on how she is looking younger than many actresses. Some even called her 'Kadak', which is a slang for sexy. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and more contestants dress to kill as they shoot for D-day – see pics