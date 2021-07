Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Is Nikki Tamboli back as a wild-card contestant? – this video suggests so

View this post on Instagram A post shared by khatron ke khiladi_S11 (@colorstvbigboss15_voot)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has begun and we saw Nikki Tamboli getting eliminated in the first week itself. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist had aborted 3 stunts in the show and hence she had to leave the show. But it seems she has returned back as a wild card contestant. Yes, in a promo of the show, we see Nikki Tamboli performing a stunt sitting next to Arjun Bijlani. A picture of her has also gone viral where she is seen doing another stunt. It seems the makers have decided to give her another chance. Take a look at the video above. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 24, 2021 highlights: Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain win locket from Rohit Shetty