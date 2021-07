Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 PROMO: Arjun Bijlani-Vishal Aditya Singh's hilarous romance leaves Rohit Shetty shocked; show to begin from THIS date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have now returned to India after completing the shoot of the show in Cape Town. Now, a promo has released where the makers have finally revealed the launch date of the show. Yes, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will begin from July 17. In the promo, we see Rahul Vaidya singing Pehla Nasha song. On this soulful song, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani's hilarious romance will make you laugh just like it did to Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty slept on the ground and said thatt now he realises why Salman Khan used to sit on the ground while intereacting with the contestants. Check out the above video to see the fun these contestants and Rohit Shetty are having. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Co-accused and victim's mother in Pearl V Puri case granted interim bail, Nikki Tamboli is ready for marriage, Rubina Dilaik on planning a baby and more