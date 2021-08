View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see a rather heated episode in the coming week. It looks like Nikki Tamboli has aborted one more task. This will drive the rest of the contestants mad. As we know, some people have been ousted as others failed to perform. Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari will discuss how Nikki Tamboli just does not want to make an attempt. Nikki Tamboli says she is scared. Furious, Varun Sood yells at her saying that Yeh Nahi Hota, Woh Nahi Hota. Nikki also loses her cool and says she is not responsible for everyone on the adventure reality show. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: SidNaaz's Lonavala trip, Anupam Shyam's demise, Indian Idol 12 finale deets, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 controversy and more