Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli is back only to face new and hilarious challenges by Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began 2 weeks ago. It was Nikki Tamboli who got eliminated in the first week itself. She has aborted 3 stunts which made her leave the show. However, now, Nikki Tamboli is returning this week. Yes, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist will be back again but before she begins the actual stunts, Rohit Shetty decides to have some fun. In the promo released recently, we see Nikki returning and Rohit Shetty has a hilarious game for her. Check out the above video to know more.