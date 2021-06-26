Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 PROMO: Shweta Tiwari cannot stop screaming as she faces her WORST fears in Rohit Shetty's TV show – watch video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are back in the country. While some are quarantining, some have already reunited with their families and beloved ones. Now, since the shoot has been completed, the channel and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote KKK11. And quite a few promos are out already. The latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going viral wherein we can see popular actress Shweta Tiwari facing her worst fears. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey's cold war, Indian Idol 12's shocking elimination, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants return to India and more

The promo sees Shweta screaming as she is scared to perform a couple of stunts. Rohit Shetty is unfazed by the same and teases everyone that Fear Factor is back with a new season with his usual smirk. Well, the promo has got us all excited to see what stunts are in store in this season as well as how the contestants have performed.

What do you have to say about this promo?