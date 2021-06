Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty calls Vishal Aditya Singh a 'himmat wala ladka'; here's why – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713)

's Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 11 is one of the highly anticipated reality TV shows that has got the audience excited. The stunt-based reality TV show is going to hit the tube soon, and hence promotions of the same are in full swing. The channel and the makers have been releasing promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 that is only adding to the excitement of the audience. Now, in the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Rohit Shetty heaping praises on Vishal Aditya Singh. He calls him 'aata majhi satakli ki misal' and 'himmat wala ladka'. In the promo, we see Vishal being aggressive while performing the stunts and acing them as well. It would indeed be interesting to see his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Vishal Aditya Singh would be eliminated from the show. However, nothing has been confirmed. What do you have to say about the video? And how excited are you for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.