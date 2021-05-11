videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari and others pose in style as they head to Cape Town for the stunt reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Disha Parmar does not want Rahul Vaidya to leave her and be with snakes – watch hilarious video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain REVEALS why he is participating in the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla REVEALS Nikki Tamboli will be his buddy in the show, but is not sure about Rahul Vaidya [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: The camaraderie between Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and other participants promise to be a treat for fans

Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul and Varun Sood have participated in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

BollywoodLife   |    May 11, 2021 1:44 PM IST

Recently, we saw popular celebs like Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul and Varun Sood heading to Cape Town to shoot for Rohit Shetty's stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The shooting has already been started and we saw the actors sharing some crazy from moments from the show, where we see the camaraderie and bond between the participants. While we also fans and friends of the contestants cheering them, Nikki Tamboli's admirers supported and told her to be strong after she lost her brother due to COVID-19 complications. So, are you excited for this show? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

