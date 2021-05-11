Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: The camaraderie between Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and other participants promise to be a treat for fans

Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul and Varun Sood have participated in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Recently, we saw popular celebs like , , Nikki Tamboli, , Vishal Aditya Singh, , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , Sana Makbul and Varun Sood heading to Cape Town to shoot for 's stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The shooting has already been started and we saw the actors sharing some crazy from moments from the show, where we see the camaraderie and bond between the participants. While we also fans and friends of the contestants cheering them, Nikki Tamboli's admirers supported and told her to be strong after she lost her brother due to COVID-19 complications. So, are you excited for this show? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.