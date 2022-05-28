videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi reveals the most daredevil thing she has done so far [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi gets chatty with us reveals what is the bravest thing she has done so far in life [Exclusive]

Urmimala Banerjee   |    May 28, 2022 6:58 PM IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi is going for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. This is her first reality show. Shivangi Joshi told BollywoodLife that she is very scared of many things. She confessed that she has quite a few phobias. She has been preparing hard for the show, working out and taking extra care of her diet. She told us that the most daredevil thing she did in life was to leave a cushy life in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and come to Mumbai to become an actress. Her parents were supportive but extended relatives did not support them. Watch the full video...

