Shivangi Joshi is one of the contestants on Rohit Shetty's reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress is amongst the popular names who've entered the show to face the fears. The shoot happened in Cape Town, South Africa. Shivangi Joshi is stepping into the reality TV world with the stunt-based show. It's indeed a thrilling and scary experience. Shivangi's fans have come across a video of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 beauty interacting with her mom on a video call. Their heartwarming conversation will make you emotional.

Apart from Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik and more are the participants in the show. Meanwhile, there have been reports that Shivangi Joshi has been eliminated and that she will be back as one of the wildcard contestants. Let's wait for the episodes to roll out.