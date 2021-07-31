Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Here's a look at the actress' rumoured boyfriends before Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani, who will be next seen in Shershaah, has turned 29 today. The actress is allegedly dating Sidharth Malhotra currently. However there have been actors who have been linked with the actress in the past. Watch the video to know such names.

Urmimala Banerjee | July 31, 2021 1:10 PM IST