was seen at the airport. It seemed she didn’t have any makeup on. A fan felt she looked like . The comment read, “She looks more hema Malini than any of her daughters.” Another comment read, “Universal crush.” Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and more Bollywood actresses without makeup who left fans enchanted with their natural beauty