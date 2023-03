Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Billi Billi: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde number will bring you to the dance floor with your family, the superstar looks damn handsome

Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out now. Salman Khan's dance number has been making noise since the audio was launched. The number is sung and composed by the OG Punjabi great, Sukhbir. The colourful teaser also got eyeballs. In the video, we can see that Salman Khan can set the dance floor on fire. The moves are easy and people will get the hook step quickly. The chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde is also very good. Check out the video above..