Kisses, hugs and lots of love: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar pose together as husband and wife – watch video

Lovebirds and have finally tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple finally stepped out for a photo-op session with the media on Friday and posed together as husband and wife. While Rahul was wearing a gold and cream sherwani, Disha looked etheral in a red bridal lehenga. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya congratulates Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on starting a new life in the cutest way

Both Rahul and Disha were brimming with joy. Rahul, being at his romantic best, took Disha's hand, planted a kiss and wrapped her into his arms making everyone go awww with her loving chemistry. Rahul realised his love for Disha while being inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He proposed marriage to her on national television. Later, Disha accepted his proposal when she entered into the house and they sealed their romance with a kiss through a glass door. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: From the exchange of rings and varmala to Aly Goni saying, 'hum joote chori hone nahi denge' – the DISHUL wedding is all things fun and romantic