BollywoodLife recently visited Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff's gym in Bandra, Mumbai, and the former treated us to an exercise routine of herself slaying a set each of shoulder press and bent-over rowing like a boss. It's all the workout motivation you'll ever need if you, too, wish to look as good and fit as Krishna Shroff.
BollywoodLife recently visited Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff's gym in Bandra, Mumbai, and the fashion icon gave us a sneak-peek into all the work that goes into maintaining that hot, toned physique of her, treating us to an exercise routine of herself slaying a set each of shoulder press and bent-over rowing like a boss. It's all the workout motivation you'll ever need if you, too, wish to look as good and fit as Krishna Shroff. Watch the exclusive video above...