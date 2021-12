View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Krystle D'souza, who was recently seen in and starrer Chehre, had an uncomfortable moment when she stepped out in the city to dine at a restaurant. She was seen wearing a black lacy top with a matching pencil skirt. As she came out of the restaurant, she was welcomed by a group of street kids and a lady. But soon, Krystle found herself in an awkward situation when the kids and the lady started touching her and even ran their fingers through her hair. Krystle looked visibly uncomfortable but she managed to hold a smile on her face as the paparazzi clicked her pictures. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Nia Sharma, Krystle D'Souza, Mouni Roy's fashion choices spell tacky with a capital T