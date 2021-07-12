Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Ahead of the new season premiere, new promo highlights the biggest curse of modern day relationships

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Fans of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi are keenly waiting for the evening. Today, we will see the telecast of the third season. The new series will focus on how Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) after battling many issues are finally living as man and wife. But they have become distant as individuals. The couple are doting parents to their kids, Suhana and Shubh but their spark has gone. We can see the couple with cellphones in their hand in the latest promo. As we know, people spend a lot more time with their phones than with loved ones.