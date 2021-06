Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' BTS dance video will make you root for #Devakshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will be back on television soon. The show was quite popular and hence we had the second season of the show. And now, the show will be returning again with the third season. Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Supriya Pilgaonkar and others are shooting for the show in Siliguri, West Bengal. Shaheer Sheikh has shared a dance video with Erica Fernandes on Instagram. They can be seen dancing to the tunes of a trending Instagram reel song with their friends. Their off-screen bond will surely leave you excited to watch them as Dev and Sonakshi on-screen. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Erica Fernandes is TV's most desirable woman, Pearl V Puri identified by the victim as her attacker and more