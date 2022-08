Reacting on criticism Aamir Khan received for his Punjabi accent, Naga Chaitanya, who is making his Bollywood debut with the film, told Bollywood Life/India.com that such things create a certain interest for that film.

After the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released, was trolled over his Punjabi accent in the film. Reacting on the criticism, , who is making his Bollywood debut with the film, told Bollywood Life/India.com in an exclusive interview, "I am not the best judge on that because I am not too familiar with the Punjabi language as such. But all doubts that have been thrown on the content of the film so far, will be erased once people will watch the film. Once you are immersed into Laal, you are going to have an emotional journey. All these comparisons will go away. For any film, there are number of opinions before the final release, which are fine as it creates a certain interest for that film. So it's all a part of it."