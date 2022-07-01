Laal Singh Chaddha: Sargun Mehta reacts to Aamir Khan's Punjabi accent in the film

Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya actors Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar reacted to Aamir Khan's accent in Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer. Netizens strongly reacted to Aamir's Punjabi accent in the movie. Check what Sargun and Gurnam have to say...

In an interview with Zee Media, popular film and television actress Sargun Mehta was asked about Aamir Khan's Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha. For the unversed, Aamir Khan plays a Sardar in his next Laal Singh Chaddha. And his Punjabi dialect was met with criticisms from the netizens. Sargun Mehta, who is the leading lady in the Punjabi film industry, and noted actor singer Gurnam Bhullar was asked about their take on the same. Sargun gave a very insightful answer on the same. However, she did add that it could have been better. Gurnam Bhullar and Sargun both were of opinion that making a pro-dialect film because of the character's mother tongue won't appeal or understand to a generic audience. Check out their insightful views above.