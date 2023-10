Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Hrithik Roshan's lady love Saba Azad gets badly trolled by netizens after her ramp walk video surfaces on social media

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are one of the couples who are always in the news. The singer and actress has been dating him for more than a year. Though Saba Azad does not talk much about her personal life, she does not shy away from flaunting her love on social media. Saba Azad is seen on the show Who's Your Gynaec, where her work is being liked a lot. She walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023 happening in the city. Dressed in a pair of silk pants, bustier and jacket with puffed up sleeves. True to her persona of a live performer, Saba Azad made the ramp the stage for a musical gig. She moved like a rockstar. Take a look at the video...

Netizens have found the video hilarious. The singer and actress is being brutally trolled for the same. We have seen how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Palak Tiwari and other celebs have been mocked for their ramp walk. People have found it funny. Take a look at some of the comments...

Saba Azad has said that she has understood the curiosity around her personal life of late. She said people are keen to know about Hrithik Roshan, and inevitably focus also falls on her. Saba Azad is a part of the much acclaimed web series Rocket Boys.