Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most precious and best singers in the world. She has been rewarded with many awards like the Bharat Ratna, National Film Awards, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and others. She started her singing career in 1942. Lataji recorded songs for more than 2,000 Indian films. Not just in India, Lataji was also popular across the world. She was honored with India's biggest award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in the year 1989. Today is Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, and we have compiled a list of her major awards. Let's check out this video.