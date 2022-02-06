Lata Mangeshkar health update: Shraddha Kapoor looks tensed as she arrives at Breach Candy hospital – watch video
Shraddha Kapoor was seen arriving at the hospital late Saturday to check on Lata Mangeshkar's deteriorating health condition. The actress looked tensed on her arrival.
