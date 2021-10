View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Malaika Arora recently made heads turn and hearts stop as she donned the bridal avatar and walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. However, the diva is again making some noise on social media albeit for a weird reason. The actress stepped out of her car and paparazzi caught her on cam walking in a weird manner. Netizens were quick to troll her and liken her walk to that of Donald Duck’s. Just a few weeks ago, a similar thing had happened where Malla was trolled for her duck walk. Some netizens are also convinced that she walks that way deliberately to be written and talked about. Watch the video and decide for yourself. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor – 5 actresses who left us speechless with their bridal avatars – see pics