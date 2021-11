Well, finally, some glimpses of SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film RRR are out now. A teaser video of sorts has hit the internet and as we had told you earlier, it will leave thoroughly entertained. The film starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and is a period drama that is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat providing a thrilling experience. The glimpse shared will leave you wanting for more. It is a 45-second long video yet it is damn powerful. Imagine how the teaser and trailer would be! Watch the video above. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest with full state honours, Prabhas spoils Shruti Haasan on Salaar's set, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bollywood debut update and more