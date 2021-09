View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ryora.lights

Nidhi Bhanushali who essayed the role of Sonu in Ka Ooltah Chashmah seems to be living her life to the fullest. She appears to be an adventure junkie and a nature lover. In one of her recent videos, we see Nidhi Bhanushali exploring the unexplored parts of the country. Well, she is also raising the temperature by going bold in bikini. In the video, we see her taking a dip in the pool, strolling by the ocean and more in sexy bikinis. Watch the video above. Also Read - From Avneet Kaur to Anushka Sen: Check out the mind-boggling per episode pay of young TV actresses