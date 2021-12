View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Production house YRF is all set to venture into OTT space. The first look teaser of a series called The Railway Men is out and it will indeed give you goosebumps. The series stars , , Divyendu and Irfan Khan's son Babil Khan. It is about the saviours who helped people during the tragic Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The stars shared the teaser on their social media handles and revealed that the series will stream from December 2, 2022. It has been directed by Shiv Rawail. Watch the motion poster above. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Inside Edge 3 trailer dives into cricket betting, Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey reunite for ZEE5's 420 IPC and more