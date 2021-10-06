Weeks after Sidharth Shukla's demise, video of Shehnaaz Gill talking about life after death and reincarnation goes viral – watch

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2 left everyone in shock. Especially, Shehnaaz Gill has been shattered and broken with his passing away.

Shehnaaz Gill is the one who has been affected the most after family with Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. They were very close to each other and they bonded really well in Bigg Boss 13. Now, reports say that she is trying to bring her life back on track by getting back on the sets of her film Honsla Rakh. Amidst this, a video of Shehnaaz Gill talking about life and dead has hit the internet. In an interview with SMS Unfiltered, she spoke about how she believes that a human is reincarnated as human only post demise. Likewise, animals take birth as animal only post death. Watch the video above.