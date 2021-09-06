videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's romantic performance on Vaaste makes us say 'Love is in the air'

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's performance on Gazab Ka Hai Din is all about 'pehla pyaar' – watch video

Entertainment News

OMG! Arunita Kanjilal says 'Hum dil de chuke sanam' to Pawandeep Rajan and this will fill your heart with love - Watch

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro dance to the friendship song and prove their bond is the strongest – watch video

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda fulfills his promise to make Indian Idol 12 fame Shanmukhapriya sing a song in his film

Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukhapriya failed to win the title but she has earned her singing debut in Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Pramod Gaikwad   |    September 6, 2021 5:31 PM IST

During the finale episode of Indian Idol 12, Vijay Deverakonda had made a promise to Shanmukhapriya that she will sing a song for his upcoming film no matter if she wins or lose. Shanmukhapriya failed to win the title but she has earned her singing debut in Vijay's upcoming film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. In the video, Vijay is seen visiting Shanmukhapriya's house to discuss the details of the song. The young talent is also seen standing in front of the mic and wearing headphones as she records the song. Though fans didn't get a sneak-peek of her singing the song, they are equally anticipated to witness the kind of magic this yodelling wonder would cast with her skills.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all