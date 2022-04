View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Kundrra is the jailor of Lock Upp. Now, there was a fight between Prince Narula and in which Payal said that his manager had suggested to get cases filed against himself to stay in the news. Now, a paparazzi told Karan that 'Payal kuch bhi bolti hai mere bhai (Prince) ko. Defending Payal, Karan said that she is a contestant and he should not speak like that about her. He added that he is going on the show to talk to her. Have a look.