Lock Upp has been one of the most watched reality web shows in the past couple of weeks. And over the last couple of days, the Lock Upp contestants have been grabbing headlines for their spotting. A video has been going viral on social media featuring Poonam Pandey and . Poonam wore a crop top that flashed her underboobs and teamed it with denim. She channelled her inner diva and turned sensuous on the DJ system. Ali Merchant is an established DJ. He was performing in the city, it seems. Ali met Poonam and they shared a warm hug. Netizens had a mixed reaction to Poonam's bold avatar. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film sees good advance booking trend; will it beat Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad at the box office?

Some criticised her bold look while some find it hot. Some said that she was too drunk. A couple of netizens commented saying Ali was trying to protect his system from Poonam who would have climbed on it at the moment. Poonam and Ali were at loggerheads inside Lock Upp. Also Read - Anushka Sharma opens up on life after Vamika; People are not at all supportive of working mothers because...'