Love Hostel star Bobby Deol heaps praise on Salman Khan; calls him a 'big-hearted person' with no insecurities [Exclusive]

Talking to Bollywood Life on how things changed drastically after doing Race 3 and Housefull 4, Bobby Deol heaped praise on Salman Khan and called him a big-hearted person with no insecurities.

BollywoodLife   |    February 16, 2022 5:27 PM IST

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will soon be seen portraying a pivotal role in the upcoming film Love Hostel. This is not the first time that Bobby is playing a grey character as one of his recent successes is the Prakash Jha directorial web series Ashram. Talking to Bollywood Life on how things changed drastically after doing Race 3 and Housefull 4, Bobby heaped praise on Salman Khan. He called him a big-hearted person with no insecurities. He also thanked Salman for giving him the much-needed break with Race 3 that opened many doors for him in the industry. He also talked about his experience, right from how he started and the kind of difference he feels in filmmaking.

