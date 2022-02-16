Talking to Bollywood Life on how things changed drastically after doing Race 3 and Housefull 4, Bobby Deol heaped praise on Salman Khan and called him a big-hearted person with no insecurities.

Bollywood actor will soon be seen portraying a pivotal role in the upcoming film Love Hostel. This is not the first time that Bobby is playing a grey character as one of his recent successes is the directorial web series Ashram. Talking to Bollywood Life on how things changed drastically after doing Race 3 and , Bobby heaped praise on . He called him a big-hearted person with no insecurities. He also thanked Salman for giving him the much-needed break with Race 3 that opened many doors for him in the industry. He also talked about his experience, right from how he started and the kind of difference he feels in filmmaking.