The best we can hope for with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story is that at least writer-Director Sekhar Kammula has executed it in a way that makes the movie somewhat entertaining

Boy meets girl. Both face obstacles in life. Both are poles apart, but eventually fall in love. Families disagree. They rebel against their families. Throw in a dance angle for added measure where the underdogs will eventually triumph. Like how many times have we seen these plots translated to film. The best we can hope for with and 's Love Story is that at least writer-Director Sekhar Kammula has executed it in a way that makes the movie somewhat entertaining. Watch the Love Story trailer above...