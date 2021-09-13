videos

Watch Next

Videos

Kartik Aaryan grooves to Dhanush's Rowdy Baby with a 'I like to move it' twist and a kickass ending - Watch

Trailers

Virata Parvam Teaser: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's film promises to be an awe-inspiring tale of love and revolution

Songs

Love Story song: Taylor Swift drops the first track from her Fearless album, and it's pleasing to the ears

Trailers

Love Story teaser: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi make each frame look pleasant with their mesmerising chemistry

Love Story trailer: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film looks like a rehash of several romantic and underdog stories before it

The best we can hope for with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story is that at least writer-Director Sekhar Kammula has executed it in a way that makes the movie somewhat entertaining

Russel D'Silva   |    September 13, 2021 2:40 PM IST

Boy meets girl. Both face obstacles in life. Both are poles apart, but eventually fall in love. Families disagree. They rebel against their families. Throw in a dance angle for added measure where the underdogs will eventually triumph. Like how many times have we seen these plots translated to film. The best we can hope for with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story is that at least writer-Director Sekhar Kammula has executed it in a way that makes the movie somewhat entertaining. Watch the Love Story trailer above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all