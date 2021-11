View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

It was a proud moment for Madhuri Dixit yesterday. It was the National Cancer day and her son, Ryaan made her proud. Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's younger son Ryan donated his hair to the Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day observed on November 7. Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a video in which Ryan can be seen getting the haircut done at a salon. His hair is first tied in a plait before being cut. Madhuri Dixit also penned down an emotional note praising her son and also called him her hero. Take a look at the video above.