videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer looks like a sure-shot entertainer tailor-made for the superstar

Videos

Mahesh Babu to Jr. NTR, Much Awaited South Indian movies of 2022 that are ready to release in March - Watch

Interviews

RRR director SS Rajamouli opens up about the 'script ideas' for his next with Mahesh Babu – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Videos

#SSMB28: On Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday, makers REVEAL the leading lady of superstar's next with Trivikram Srinivas

Major trailer: Adivi Sesh brings alive the heroics of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Mahesh Babu's edgy actioner

Slipping into the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh celebrates the spirit with which Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived and pays homage to his eventful life in Major trailer.

BollywoodLife   |    May 9, 2022 6:20 PM IST

The trailer of Major has been unveiled by Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam respectively on May 9. And actor Adivi Sesh is all set to bring alive the heroics of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan in this edgy action thriller. The 2-minutes and 29-seconds video promises to offer an insight into the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, offering the audience a deeper insight into his inspirational journey's untold chapters. Slipping into the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh celebrates the spirit with which Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived and pays homage to his eventful life. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the biographical also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all