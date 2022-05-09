Slipping into the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh celebrates the spirit with which Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived and pays homage to his eventful life in Major trailer.

The trailer of Major has been unveiled by , , and in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam respectively on May 9. And actor Adivi Sesh is all set to bring alive the heroics of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan in this edgy action thriller. The 2-minutes and 29-seconds video promises to offer an insight into the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, offering the audience a deeper insight into his inspirational journey's untold chapters. Slipping into the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh celebrates the spirit with which Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived and pays homage to his eventful life. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the biographical also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, , and .