View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor keep redefining couple goals and fashion goals whenever they step out. Once again, the power couple of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has given their fans reason to cheer, as they attended an event, twinning and winning in matching ensembles, while also setting hearts ablaze with their spicy PDA, thus, simultaneously delivering fashion and couple goals rolled into one. Watch Malaika Arora and fashion-savvy and loved-up video above... Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post after being accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister [View Post]