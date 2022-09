View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational diva in Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan following and her fans admire her for her style, beauty and fitness. The actress believes in living life without any regret and on her own terms. However, there are some who cannot bear the idea of a happy, confident, independent woman. Each time Malaika steps out, she comes under the radar of netizens who do not mince their words when trolling her and spewing venom at the diva. Recently, Malaika was spotted in Bandra in athleisure wearing an open white shirt, white tights and sports bra. While she looks comfy, chic and stylish, netizens couldn't help noticing the stretch marks on her tummy. The actress was trolled badly for not 'hiding' the 'ugliness'. We feel Malaika has nothing to hide and women have all the right to own and flaunt their marks, scars and 'flaws' the way they like it.