View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika Arora attended a party in the city. The actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a black bodycon gown. Malaika flaunted her hourglass figure in the bewitching black outfit. And while posing for the paparazzi, a young fan joined Malaika on the red carpet. He came out of nowhere and greeted Malaika with a handshake. Malaika was utterly smitten by the little man who was dressed in a blazer. Malaika went on to ask him, "Are you my date?" It was such a cute moment. Check out the video above. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to wed in Rajasthan, Rashami Desai on her bond with Naagin 6 co-star Tejasswi Prakash and more