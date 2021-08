Malaika Arora's mom Joyce kisses former son-in-law Arbaaz Khan as the ex-couple step out of a lunch date - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After a long time, Malaika Arora was seen with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The two enjoyed lunch at one of Bandra's popular eateries along with their son, Arhaan. Her mom, Joyce and sister, Amrita also joined them for lunch. It is evident that the bond between Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's family is very good. We can see Joyce giving a kiss to her former son-in-law Arbaaz Khan as he leaves in a separate car. Malaika Arora has maintained that they parted on cordial terms and are still a family given the time they have spent together. This is enough proof for all haters. Malaika Arora's current beau Arjun Kapoor was last at his cousin Rhea Kapoor's wedding. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani flaunts her thigh tattoo as she takes her dog out for a walk – view