Marriage on the cards for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Watch video for deets

While Alia Bhatt has been spending a lot of time with the Kapoor family, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had recently said that her mom Neetu Kapoor would be a fab mother-in-law to Ranbir Kapoor's wife.

Rumours of and 's impending marriage have been doing the rounds of the industry for a while now. In fact, Ranbir had even confessed that he would have got married to Alia by now if the pandemic situation wouldn't have arised in the country. And while Alia has been spending a lot of time with the Kapoor family, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had recently said that Neetu Kapoor would be a fab mother-in-law to Ranbir's wife.

Riddhima said that Neetu will give her daughter-in-law everything and won't be the interfering kind. She will give them their space, spoil her daughter-in-law, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her. In short, she will treat her like a queen. Not long ago, Neetu had shared a picture of Alia Bhatt with her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira and captioned the image saying, "My world."

These recent happenings has made fans wonder if Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot soon and surprise them with lovey-dovey wedding moments.